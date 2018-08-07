Hastings man becomes face of national charity campaign

A Logistics and HR Director from St Leonards has been chosen as the face of a charity campaign to recruit fundraisers to run in the 2019 London Landmarks Half Marathon.

John Rayment, who works for family run local company Sussex Beds, took part in the inaugural London Landmarks Half Marathon (LLHM) in March to raise vital funds for the MS Society. John was surprised and delighted when he found out his photo taken at the race was being used to encourage more people to sign up and raise vital money.

The 45-year-old had hoped to raise £1,000 for the MS Society this year but smashed his target and achieved £1,848 for the good cause.

John said: “The LLHM was the second half marathon I took part in this year to help raise funds.

“The race itself was outstanding and very well organised.Discovering that the MS Society chose my image to help drive their recruitment campaign really made my day as it’s a charity very close to my heart.

“Let’s hope my face has the desired effect for them!”

The MS Society, which was founded in 1953. funds research and support for those affected by multiple sclerosis, a neurological condition that affects the immune system.

For more about the charity and its work and campaigns, visit its website at www.mssociety.org.uk.