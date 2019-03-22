Hastings man calls for action over anti-social behaviour

A Hastings resident is calling for measures to curb anti-social behaviour to be extended to the green outside his home.

The 58-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, is fed up with ‘anti-social behaviour’ from people congregating and drinking in Wellington Square, where he lives.

He said he and his neighbours were ‘absolutely sick of it’.

“It’s noisy, it’s intimidating – it’s horrible,” he said.

He said residents have been calling on the council for almost a year to extend the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which currently exists in Wellington Place to Wellington Square.

A PSPO can be issued by the council in any public space to deal with a nuisance or problem in a particular area.

However, despite pleas from residents, he said ‘absolutely nothing’ had been done and said of the council: “They are dragging their feet.”

He also called for more enforcement and said it ‘beggars belief’ that there were often people drinking in the street in Wellington Place underneath a sign that reads ‘no alcohol’.

Castle ward councillor Judy Rogers said she had been working with police and liaising with residents over the issue.

She said: “The process to extend the PSPO is moving forward with evidence having been gathered so it is ready to go to consultation.

“However, the cuts we and the police have had to endure in terms of funding over the past six years mean that there are less police and wardens on the street to try to manage anti-social behaviour.

“I sympathise with the residents and share their frustrations but I am also aware of the continuing work from the support agencies to engage and provide support to the street community, most of whom have complex needs including dependency and mental health issues.”

A Hastings Borough Council spokesman confirmed that Wellington Square was one of the areas included in a current review about the extension of the PSPO.

The spokesman said: “We are hoping the review will be complete by the end of the summer.”

SEE MORE: Hastings council leader expresses frustration with pier reopening delay

Hastings Magistrates Court results from March 5 - March 13

Hastings Pier ‘belongs to our town’ – Amber Rudd MP