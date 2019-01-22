Hastings man convicted of growing cannabis plants

A Hastings man has been convicted for growing 17 cannabis plants

Adesanya Odubena, 54, of Bembrook Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to growing the plants when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on December 7. The offence took place at Hastings on November 11.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

He also pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman by sending her a large number of unwanted and unsolicited messages. The offence took place at Hastings between July and November last year.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

The court ordered the cannabis and equipment to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed.

See also: Dog which was dangerously out of control at Hastings holiday park ordered to be destroyed

See also: Hastings man jailed for assaulting woman in domestic violence incident