Hastings man narrowly avoids jail after making threats of violence on voicemail

A Hastings man has been given a 12 week suspended prison sentence for breaching a non-molestation order by making threats of violence on voicemail.
Shane Jenner, 31, of Priory Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to the breach when he appeared at Hastings Magistrrates Court on February 8.
The offence took place in Hastings on January 5.
He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order and magistrates issued a restraining order.
Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that he had ignored court orders and the need to protect the victim.
