Tony Richardson, 40, of Earl Street, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing jumpers worth £210 from Marks and Spencer at Hastings on October 31 according to a court document.

He made the plea when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on March 13.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

He was fined £80.

