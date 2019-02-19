Hastings Miniature Railway is open for rides all week during half-term

With the weather looking good for half-term week why not take the kids to the Old Town for ride by the sea on the Hastings Miniature Railway.

The railway follows a half-mile route past the boating lake and the lifeboat station to the historic net huts and fishing beach at Rock-a-Nore.

It has become a much loved attraction since opening way-back in 1948 and generations of local people have enjoyed riding the trains.

SEE ALSO: Seabirds found dead on Hastings beach

The original line was approximately 280 yards and ran between the Coach Park and Rock-a-Nore Car Park. There was one station called Conquers Bay and trains operated on a push-pull system.

In 1950 the line was extended a further 50 yards west and a new station was built called East Beach Street. Rock-a-Nore station was also built and run round loops installed at both ends allowing the trains to be pulled in both directions.

In 1959 the railway was granted permission to extend a further 270 yards to Marine Parade where it still runs to today.

The railway was originally operated by three steam locomotives, Firefly, Royal Scot and Hampton Court. In 1968 a Diesel locomotive was built for quiet running days and poor weather. The railway then started to see more diesels operating on the line and the steam locomotives being sold until only diesels remained.

The Railway is home to a unique collection of locomotives, including the railways original diesel locomotive Uncle Jim. We also play host to visiting locomotives from other railways.

See also: Man who drove car on a Hastings road after taking a cocktail of dugs is jailed

See also: Man had knife in Hastings town centre shop

Picture by Melissa Harmony.