A motorcyclist was injured following a collision in Bexhill on Sunday evening (December 29).

Police said at 5.10pm a car and a motorcycle collided in Little Common Road.

The 47-year-old Hastings man riding the motorcycle sustained a broken arm and was taken to the Conquest Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the car driver was shaken but unhurt.

Anyone who saw what happened can contact Sussex Police online at or by calling 101, quoting serial 936 of 29/12.