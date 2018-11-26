Hastings Pier to remain closed following fire

The owner of Hastings Pier has said the popular landmark will remain closed following a ‘small fire’ on Saturday morning (November 24).

Sheikh Abid Gulzar confirmed the small blaze was caused by an electrical fault in the seating area of the Pavilion Restaurant - not the kitchen as first reported.

Today (Monday November 26) he praised the emergency services who attended a fire on Saturday morning.

Mr Gulzar said: “The emergency services were excellent.

“They were on the scene within minutes and did a thoroughly professional job.

“I must stress that it was a small fire.

“I want to thank them for doing their job so well.”

Mr Gulzar said further electrical safety checks are being carried out early this week and the pier will remain closed.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue was called to reports of a fire at 11.12am on Saturday before it was evacuated.

Station commander Dan Channon said on Saturday: “The staff have done a fantastic job. They noticed the fire alarms going off and recognised an electrical rubber burning smell.

“The pier was evacuated in a matter of minutes. Our crews turned up and deployed two breathing apparatus.

“Because of the glass facade of the cafe, we had good view of the fire and we quickly went in and dealt with it. It was extinguished fairly quickly.

“The cause, subject to our investigation, is that an accidental electrical fault in the wiring caused the fire. It started behind the wall panel, before it spread up the wall. But, with our intervention, we have managed to stop it where it is.

“There was minimal damage, a very good evacuation by the staff and the procedures worked very well.”

