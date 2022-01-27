The scene of the collision. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-220122-151358001

Hastings: Police appeal for information after car collides with tree

A 66-year-old man is still in hospital after his car collided with a tree in Hastings.

By Alex Watts
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 3:38 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 11:37 am

The man was seriously injured in the incident, which happened at around 7.30pm in Old London Road on Friday evening (January 21).

The road was closed for around five hours while fire crews extracted the driver from the silver hatchback, and paramedics treated him at the scene.

Officers said he was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said today (January 27): “The casualty remains in hospital with serious injuries, but is in a stable condition. Anyone with information which can help officers with their investigation is asked to email [email protected] or call police on 101 quoting serial number 1115 of 21/01.”

The scene of the collision. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-220122-151313001

Police file picture.

The scene of the collision. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-220122-151302001

The scene of the collision. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-220122-151325001

HastingsSussex Police
