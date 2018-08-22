Hastings Pride will be reaching for the stars in an explosion of cosmic glamour

A spectacular parade will bring Hastings Pride to a colourful close on Sunday following a week of celebrating harmony and diversity.

With this year’s theme of Space and Aliens it promises to reach greater heights in its ascendance to the stars with its newly found cosmic glamour for a truly intergalactic extravaganza promises Hastings Pride Arts and Entertainments Director Natasha Scott.

Natasha said: “Go along and see the spectacular parade and cheer or wave flags for those marching for and in support of equality and ‘No Alienation’ as it proceeds along the seafront.”

Those taking part in the parade should assemble at the Cornwallis Street car park, of South Terrace, at 10am, or from 9am if building a float.

The parade starts from South Terrace at 11am, moving along Queen’s road then turning onto the seafront and making its way to the Pier before turning off at the White Rock theatre to go up to the Oval.

Hastings Pride has advised that the best vantage point for onlookers will be along the seafront itself as it will not be going through the town centre this year.

Then go up to the Oval to watch the festival, which will be opened at noon by the incredibly talented Commercial Edge Dancers prior to the opening speeches for this year’s Hastings Pride.

People are then invite to join in the revelry with the vast array of talented performers on show culminating in headline acts of Livin Joy featuring Luzahnn and Sigue Sigue Sputnik. Also playing during the evening line-up (from 6pm) will be Kid Kapichi, Alibi and Matilda’s Scoundrels, Jasmine Hood and Korrupted Youth.

During the day there will be live music and entertainment from an array of artists including Bootleg Bowie, Mighty Sounds, Karen Blott, the Happy Maureens, Like a Glove and the Hastings Town Singers.

The Hosts for the Day are MJ Paranzino, Cookie MonStar, Helen Scott and Nikki Bockerglory.

There will be community and market stalls, health and well-being advice, a family funfair, a licensed bar and food and drink outlets.

Natasha said: “Hastings Pride allows us all to celebrate beauty of diversity. It allows everyone who sees that beauty and wants to help us to celebrate diversity which will bring us all together to tear down the social barriers which oppress, marginalise and discriminate. It’s our belief in fighting for equality which has formed our moto for this year of: No Discrimination No Alienation.

“Thank you to our sponsors at the Hastings Observer, Big Lottery Fund, Hastings Borough Council, Optivo, Priory Healthcare, Safer Hastings Partnership, Chalk Cliff Trust, Hastings BID, On the Rocks, Substance, Karma Security, Grand Elektra, Hastings Youth Council and Owl and Pussycat because without your support and the hard work of the directors at Hastings Pride and our volunteers this amazing and important day would not be possible.

“Most importantly Hastings Pride would not even exist without the support of our local community in Hastings, St. Leonards, Bexhill and everyone else in the South East who is hoping to come along to show love and support.

“While it is a free event we do ask you to donate as much or as little as you can afford to continue to carry running Hastings Pride as a free event.

“Most importantly we want to see you there whether as a member of the LGBT+ and diverse community or a supporter. Coming together with respect, friendship and love, irrespective of what world we come from, is what is going to rid our space and time of the growing ‘Alienation’ we’ve seen far too much of late.”

