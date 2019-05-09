Hastings pupils set an example in looking after the environment

Two Year 7 Ark Helenswood Academy students Kyla and Ruby have set an example on how to care for our local environment.

The two friends have taken responsibility for looking after their local stream by clearing and recycling lots of the waste that has been left there. Most of the rubbish they cleared was plastic and they want to raise awareness of the damage this is causing to their environment.

They commented: “Plastic lasts for years and our woodlands are precious places with lots of birds and trees so it’s really important we keep it clean.

“We also want to join other litter picking groups, particularly the beach and we are also reducing how often we use cars to get around, preferring to walk instead.”

“The woods were previously cleared just over two weeks ago and a lot more rubbish has appeared in that short time.

“It is worrying how quickly it collects. Half of the litter was plastic with the other half being paper and metal, all of which are recyclable.

“There are newts, fish and toads that live in our stream with lots of foxes, badgers, hedgehogs and birds too.

“After reading all about the recent environment news and discussing things with our form tutor, we decided to do something about it. If anyone has any time to offer, help is appreciated in our area or your own.”

Principal Yvonne Powell said: “We are very proud of our students who have demonstrated a real a sense of responsibility. These values are integral to our school vision. Well done Kyla and Ruby.”

