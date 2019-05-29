Hastings schoolchildren march to demand action on climate emergency

Approximately 150 schoolchildren marched through Hastings town centre for the fourth time to demand action on the climate emergency.

Organised by the Youth Strike 4 Climate Hastings and St Leonards, the 150 young people met outside Café Nero in Hastings town centre at 11am on Friday (May 24) before marching through the town. Here are the pictures from the demonstration.

School children march for action on the climate emergency. Picture: Chris Broughton

