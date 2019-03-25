Hastings television pioneer features in national pub magazine

John Logie Baird, credited with inventing television, has been celebrated in a national pub magazine which is red by an estimated two million people.

Baird is featured among other famous inventors in the latest edition of the Wetherspoons News entitled The Fathers of Invention.

He is among telephone inventor Graham Alexander Bell, Frank Hornby, who invented the toy train set which bears his name, and Reginald Mitchell, the inventor of the Spitfire aircraft. All have Wetherspoons pubs named after them.

Baird first conceived the idea for television while out walking on the hills above Hastings. His early experiments took place in the town and the first flickering images where transmitted in 1924 in his Queens Parade workshop. Now marked by a blue commemorative plaque.

The John Logie Baird Wetherspoons pub in Hastings, opened in December 2001.

