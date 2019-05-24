Hastings theatre offers first class show

From: Jean Tucker, Woodville Road, Bexhill on Sea

Why bother to visit the West End of London to see a first class show when we have it all here right on our doorstep AND at local prices.

Last weekend a group of us went to see Sweeny Todd at St Mary in the Castle.

A brilliant production of this dark demonic musical by Stephen Sondheim. The set stood up to any West End production, lighting, sound, etc, all first class and the cast, well, I am lost for words at the professionalism of them all.

Sweeny Todd himself a revelation, Steve Corke and the leading Lady Kim Sutton both excelled themselves in their parts, all other members of the cast were excellent not a bad one amongst them. More please! Go and visit your local theatre whether it be Eastbourne or Hastings. We have such natural born talent here just waiting to be viewed by you.