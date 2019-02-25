Hastings UFO expert explores dramatic encounter in his new book

Local Hastings UFO and paranormal expert Malcolm Robinson has just released his seventh book entitled The Dechmont Woods UFO Incident - An ordinary day, an extraordinary event.

It concerns one of Scotland’s biggest UFO sightings which occurred to forestry worker Bob Taylor who encountered a large 20 foot object floating about a clearing in some weeds near Livingston Scotland.

This case was the only case in the British Isles that was officially categorised as a criminal assault, due to the fact that he was ‘grabbed’ by two small objects which descended from beneath this hovering object.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the incident and Mr Robinson will be presenting a full lecture on the case in Bob Taylor’s Old home town of Deans, near Livingston, on November 9 this year.

The book contains all the police reports and the 11 theories held by researchers to account for what occurred.

Malcolm said: “This book will hopefully show the public that come what may, no matter what people may think about UFOs, there is no denying the veracity of world-wide UFO reports and their presence in the skies of the world.

All the facts can be found in Malcolm’s book which features all the police reports and more. Malcolm is the Founder of Strange Phenomena Investigations (1979) and gives regular talks in the Old Town. His previous books have explored UFO’s paranormal cases and the Loch Ness Monster.

The book is priced £13:99 and is available from www.lulu.com and also available from Amazon.com in April.

