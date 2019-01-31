Hastings warned to expect ‘heavy snow’

As the cold snap continues Hastings has been issued with a warning to expect ‘heavy snow’ this evening (Thursday, January 31).

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning predicting snow and further icy condition could be on the way from about 7pm today.

According to the forecaster there is a 90 per cent chance of ‘heavy snowfall’ in Hastings from 10pm.

A yellow warning for snow and ice stretches until 1pm on Friday (February 1) with temperatures ranging from 3°C to 1°C.

The Met Office said there is a 60 per cent chance of a sleet shower at 6pm which will turn into heavy snow by 10pm.

The Met Office added Bexhill will be hit by heavy snow at 9pm.

There is also a 90 to 95 per cent chance of heavy snow in Rye from 9pm to 11pm.

Friday will be cold and cloudy with a further possibility of more light snow, according to the Met Office.