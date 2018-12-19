Hastings White Rock Panto has special signed performance today

The White Rock Theatre family pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk will be offering a signed and relaxed performance today (Wednesday December 19) at 1pm.

A theatrical signer from Britain’s leading signing agency TheatreSign will be working alongside the actors on stage to include people who are deaf or hearing impaired.

Theatre Director Gavin Shuman said: “The performance is specially created to welcome anyone with an Autistic Spectrum Condition, learning disability, or sensory and communication disorder, the relaxed performance gives those who might otherwise feel excluded the chance to experience live theatre, often for the very first time.

“Relaxed performances are a fantastic way for families to experience live theatre together in an environment where the performance is adjusted to reduce anxiety or stress. For example, changes are made to sound and lighting to soften their impact.

“There is a relaxed attitude to noise and moving around the auditorium during the performance, and a designated ‘chill-out’ area for people to use if being in the auditorium becomes overwhelming.

“Theatre-goers also receive a visual story to help prepare them for the performance.

“The White Rock Theatre presents entertainment for everyone. The relaxed performances are now an integral part of our pantomime season and have proved incredibly successful with a wide range of theatre-goers, and after presenting our first signed performance for last year’s pantomime, we are excited to continue the tradition and welcome back Britain’s leading signage agency TheatreSign for this very exciting production”

The production of the magical Jack and The Beanstalk fairy tale, stars actress Michelle Collins (best known for her character Cindy Beale in Eastenders) and The X Factor’s Chico.

Gavin Shuman said; “Join us as Jack ventures sky high in a pantomime packed full of fun, laughter, special effects, stunning sets, song and dance numbers and plenty of audience participation. This giant adventure runs until Sunday December 30.”

