Hastings White Rock youth theatre sell out with Matilda The Musical JR

Matilda The Musical JR

They take to the stage from August 26-29.

The Sussex Studio at Hastings White Rock is staging seven sold-out performances of the junior production of the award-winning West End musical.

Spokesman Fraser Ward said: “The cast of 50 aged between 8-18 are one of the first youth theatre groups to perform Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical JR after it was made available for licensing in May 2021.

“Adapted from the full-length musical, the hour-long show follows the story of an extraordinary girl with courage, cleverness, and a vivid imagination. Matilda takes charge of her own destiny as the show is full of rousing songs and witty lyrics.

“The White Rock Youth Theatre’s Summer Youth Project has run for 19 years, but last year was the first time they had to cancel the production of Bugsy Malone due to national restrictions.

“The staff and students of WR Youth Theatre adapted by taking classes online and are thrilled to be bringing a live production to the stage again in 2021.

“The ethos of the Summer Youth Project is to give local children the opportunity to receive as close to a professional training experience in the performing arts for the least possible cost.”

Jo Stead-Burgess, creative learning manager at Hastings White Rock and the show’s producer, said: “The project is not just about the performances, it’s about the whole experience.

“Many of our previous participants have either gone onto pro acting jobs or started working in prominent roles within the creative industries. It can be a real springboard for people.”

Jo Stead-Burgess has been the creative learning manager at the venue for almost five years, having first been involved in the summer project eleven years ago.

New acting, singing, and dance classes will be starting from September.

Hastings White Rock offers a range of weekly classes ranging from drama to dance, for both adults and children.