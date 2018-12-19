Hastings woman found guilty of dangerous driving in the Old Town

A 35 year old woman has been ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work and was banned from driving for 15 months after being found guilty of driving a BMW dangerously in the Old Town

Jessica Reynolds, of All Saints Street, Hastings, was sentenced when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 25.

The dangerous driving offence took place on The Bourne on July 15.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 15 months.

She was also ordered to pay £660 in prosecution costs.

