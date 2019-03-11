Hastings women take part in special event to celebrate International Women’s Day
A number of Hastings women came together on Sunday for a blustery walk along the seafront to mark International Women’s Day.
The event was organised by Women’s Voice and the walk from the Pier ended at the Azur where those taking part enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment, activities and discussion, including singing, discussions, a spoken word performance, poetry and presentations. Picture by Roberts Photographic.
International Women's Day in Hastings and St Leoanrds. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-191103-073554001