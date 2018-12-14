Have yourself a creepy Christmas party with a difference at Hastings True Crime Museum

People looking for an alternative experience over the festive season should head to the True Crime Museum.

The museum, at White Rock, is opening its doors after hours for some extraordinary Xmas Party Nights.

The evenings’ host Scrooge will guide groups of visitors around the 3,000sq/ft of creepy White Rock caverns, telling tales of crimes gone by.

Tickets are available for £7.50 per person and include a free mince pie and mulled wine to be enjoyed during the tour which lasts approximately an hour. Curator Joel Griggs said: “This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy something far from the norm during the festive period. Tickets can be booked for tours hourly starting at 5pm each evening until December 23.”

To book call Laura 01424 420115 or email laura@truecrimemuseum.co.uk.

