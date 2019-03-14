Bexhill care home pledges to build on its improvements

Managers at a Bexhill care home have pledged to build on improvements following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Bexhill Care Centre Ltd was rated ‘requires improvement’ in the latest CQC report.

In it, inspectors said: “At our previous inspections in December 2015, February 2016, December 2016 and July 2017 we found the provider had not ensured safe care and treatment for people and, there was a breach of Regulation 12, Safe care and treatment in July 2017.

“In February 2018 we found the breach had been met and there was some evidence that some improvements had been made. Nurses had taken responsibility for the management of medicines and risk had been identified and action taken to reduce risk as much as possible. However, additional work was needed to ensure people received their as required medicines when they needed them. At this inspection we found the improvements in the management of medicines had not been sustained. People were supported to be as healthy as possible and received healthcare assistance from professionals. People’s individual needs had been met by adaptations to the home. There was friendly banter when appropriate and staff supported people in a kind and caring way.”

Andrew Dollard, registered manager, said: “The welfare, safety and happiness of our residents is paramount in our care delivery, as we are proud to work with those who cannot, for whatever reason safely look after themselves.

“After the December 2018 inspection, Bexhill Care undertook a significant programme of changes which included, a new registered manager, a new clinical lead nurse and have introduced a new, more robust system of medication administration, with all medicines administrators receiving full training from our specialist care homes pharmacists at Boots and undergo a yearly competency assessment and stringent auditing process.

“As a new manager, the status of ‘requires improvement’, gives me a baseline from which to address the history of the home and learn, ensuring all required improvements are met, but to then move forward, with the support of the team. We have recruited new nurses, increased our staffing levels and introduce a new digital care planning and records keeping system to ensure errors are eradicated.”

