Bexhill care home praised by CQC inspectors

A care home in Bexhill is celebrating after receiving an overall rating of ‘good’ by inspectors from a health watchdog.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) published its report into the Normanhurst Care Home and Dementia Unit this week following a recent inspection.

The home in De La Warr Parade was originally rated as ‘requires improvement’ after the CQC visited in August 2017.

But after inspectors assessed the home in October this year, they raised the rating to ‘good’.

Claire Macmillan, manager, said: “This was achieved by the hard work and dedication of staff.

“There was extra cause for celebration this week as the Normanhurst is marking 50 years in business by holding a cheese and wine party to mark the occasion.”

In the report, CQC inspectors said: “Recruitment practices were robust, only suitable staff were employed and there were enough staff working at the home to meet people’s needs.

“Staff had attended safeguarding training and demonstrated an understanding of abuse and how to protect people from harm.

“People were supported to have a healthy diet, choices were available and people decided where to have their meals. Staff arranged for people to see health and social care professionals when they needed to.

“Visitors were made to feel very welcome and people were encouraged to maintain relationships with relatives and friends.

“From our discussions with people, relatives, staff and the registered manager, and our observations, we found the culture at the home was relaxed and comfortable.

“The management style was open and encouraged people to be involved in decisions about the services provided.”

To read the full report click here.

