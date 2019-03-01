Bexhill care home still needs to improve, says CQC

A care home in Bexhill still needs to take further action to improve its rating, inspectors have said.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Green Bank, in Hastings Road, as ‘requires improvement’.

The report said: “At this inspection, although some improvements had been made, there remained areas of concern. We found several recurring issues that were also identified at the last comprehensive inspection in July 2017.

“Quality systems and audits were in place to monitor the service people received, but did not always effectively identify areas for improvement.

“We found shortfalls within areas of quality assurance, which meant the provider did not always have clear oversight of some areas, such as cleaning schedules and maintenance.

“Staff received essential training and were positive about the training the provider offered, but there was a lack of suitable training for staff employed in multiple roles, meaning they were not skilled and qualified to undertake some of the tasks assigned to them.

“There were not always sufficient numbers of staff deployed in line with the providers assessment of the needs of people living at Green Bank.

“The environment was not always consistent with meeting people’s individual needs. We found broken furniture in some people’s rooms, such as a chest of drawers, a broken blind and one person’s curtains were hanging off the rail.”

However the home was praised for the level of care it provided.

The report said: “People spoke positively about the care they received. They told us they were satisfied with the care and support they received, they were happy and they liked the staff. People were treated with dignity and respect and staff called people by their preferred name.”

