Bexhill care home told it requires improvement

A care home said it is working hard to make positive changes after being told it required improvements in an inspection report.

Wentworth Close, a care home service operated by Aspens Charities, was given the rating in a Care Quality Commission report published on January 28.

Wentworth Close Care Home, in Bexhill

The report found Wentworth Close to be ‘good’ in terms of its safety, effectiveness and care.

However, it was found to require improvement in its responsiveness and leadership capabilities.

A spokesman for Aspens said: “The CQC assess services using five key lines of enquiry and Wentworth received a good rating in three of these areas (caring, safe and effective). In two areas (responsive and well led) the CQC have notified us that we need to make some improvements.

“Aspens is working hard to improve on these areas and have made positive changes to continue to improve people’s lives and deliver a quality service.”

Wentworth Close is a residential service which provides accomodation and care for four people who have a learning disability, autism and some associated physical and sensory disabilities.

At the time of its inspection on November 29, 2018, the care home said it had been through a ‘difficult period’ of losing staff which had resulted in the loss of some activities, staff support and meetings.

The CQC said the care home’s new interim management team had identified a lot of areas for improvement with some already having been addressed, while others, such as activities and communication tools for people, ‘required more time to be implemented and imbedded into everyday practice’.

The CQC added: “Mental capacity documentation did not reflect the views of the person or how the decision was made that they lacked capacity. Some people could not make decisions related to restrictive practices, such as locks on the main doors. They did not have mental capacity assessments specific to these.

“However, people were not distressed by these restrictive practices and therefore we considered the impact on them to be low.”

The CQC report spoke highly of the care home’s staff and praised them for their communication, risk assessment and safeguarding.

See more:

Hastings Foodbank referrals up by 106 percent since Universal Credit launch

Bexhill café ‘up and running’ after car crashes into front window

Pestalozzi buyer finally revealed