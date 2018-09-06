Bexhill care service praised for ‘safeguarding vulnerable adults from abuse’

A Bexhill care service has been praised for taking appropriate actions to safeguard vulnerable adults from abuse.

SOS Home Services, based in Pebsham Drive, was rated as ‘good’ in its latest Care Quality Commission Report (CQC), 18 months after it was told it required improvement.

In February 2017, the CQC said there were concerns related to people’s rights not being fully met under the basic principles of the Mental Capacity Act 2005, a lack of staff training in the MCA 2005 and some records had not been kept up to date.

At this inspection, the CQC report said, improvements had been made in all areas.

The report added: “People felt safe when receiving their support from SOS Home Services and knew who to contact if they had any worries about their safety.

“Staff had a good knowledge of how to safeguard vulnerable adults from abuse and knew what their responsibilities were within their role.

“Risks to individual people and their environment had been identified, with measures in place to reduce the risk and maintain people’s safety.

“People’s home environment, inside and outside, had been checked for hazards before their support commenced, helping to keep people and staff safe. Many people did not need help from staff to take their medicines, as they managed this themselves or family and friends helped, however some people did.

“Staff had the training and information necessary to equip them with the skills to safely administer medicines to people.”

SOS Home Services is a domiciliary care agency which provides personal care to any adults who require care and support in their own houses and flats in the community.

At the time of inspection, although the service supported approximately 30 people, only nine people were receiving personal care in their own homes.

