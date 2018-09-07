Bexhill Friends agree to fund hospital’s second MRI scanner

The Bexhill League of Friends has agreed to fund the purchase of a second state-of-the-art MRI scanner for the Conquest Hospital.

The donation amounts to £679,000 and is in addition to £54,000 previously donated to the Conquest Hospital Scanner appeal, which funded the first MRI scanner.

Stuart Earl, chairman of the Bexhill Hospital League of Friends, said: “The Friends Committee was unanimous in its support to fully purchase a second MRI scanner for the Conquest Hospital. A commitment like this is only made possible thanks to local people who give so generously to the Friends. These scanners produce detailed images of the inside of the body to help doctors diagnose conditions.

“Having two state-of-the-art scanners will benefit our local residents who use services as the Conquest Hospital and will also prevent many from having to travel further afield for these scans.

“The Bexhill League appreciates the tremendous efforts being made to bring the latest technology to our local hospital. With these improvements we are convinced that the very best consultants and staff will have all the right tools to look after our community, their commitment to excellence is matched by our desire to do all we can to make sure our residents get the best treatment they possibly can, right here close to home.”

Dr Adrian Bull, chief executive at the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “On behalf of the trust, I would like to thank the Bexhill League of Friends for their incredibly generous donation to fund the purchase of a second MRI scanner at the Conquest Hospital. This donation along with their initial sizable donation to the Conquest Scanner appeal is an enormous boost to the trust and will help us provide excellent care and treatment facilities for local people.”

The two new MRI scanners will be housed in a, soon to be built, new extension on the western side of the Conquest Hospital.