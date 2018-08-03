Bexhill health service rated ‘good’ in first inspection

A Bexhill health care service has been given a ‘good’ rating in its first ever Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

Coast Home Care, in Bedford Avenue, Bexhill – which was registered in March 2017 and run by Coast Care Homes Ltd – was inspected on June 1, 5 and 7 and found to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The health care service, which is a domiciliary care agency, provides personal care to people living in their own houses and flats and supported 14 people at the time of the inspection.

In its report, the CQC quoted one of these people who said: “Amazing staff, make sure I’m safe and check my life line button before they leave.”

The report said staff members ‘recognised the signs of potential abuse’ and knew the reporting system to keep people safe.

It added: “There were sufficient numbers of trained staff who had the appropriate recruitment checks to ensure they were suitable for their role.

“Staff arrived on time for their visits and the right numbers of staff were available to provide the support people needed.

“People and their relatives were involved in all decisions about how they wanted their care and support needs met. People spoke positively about the relationships they had with staff.

“Staff ensured people consented to the care they received and were aware of how to respect people’s choices and rights.”

The report included comments from relatives who said they would ‘recommend the service to family and friends’ based on their own experiences.

Coast Home Care specialises in dementia, mental health conditions, personal care, physical disabilities, sensory impairments and substance misuse problems.