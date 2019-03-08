Bexhill home praised by inspectors for its ‘kind and caring’ staff

A home for people with learning disabilities has been praised by inspectors for its care to residents.

Lucerne House, based in Mitten Road, Bexhill, is a residential care home for people living with a learning disability and/or autism.

It received an overall rating of ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a recent inspection.

In their report, CQC inspectors said: “There were good recruitment procedures and enough staff to meet people’s individual needs. People told us they felt safe.

“Staff knew how to safeguard people from abuse and what they should do if they thought someone was at risk. Incidents and accidents were well-managed.

“People were treated with dignity and respect by kind and caring staff.

“Staff had a good understanding of the care and support needs of people and had developed positive relationships with them.

“People were supported to take part in a range of activities to meet their individual needs and wishes.

“Some attended college courses and day centres and others preferred to choose a daily plan of activities arranged with the support of staff.

“People also told us they enjoyed visiting their friends and inviting friends and their family members to their house.

“There was a clear management structure and lines of responsibility. The provider had clear expectations of the registered manager and met with him regularly to assess the running of the service.”

Zac Jones, registered manager, said: “This is the first time in a number of years that we have been given a ‘good’ rating in all five areas and an overall rating of ‘good’. We also have been given a rating of 5 from the Food Standards Agency.

“I would like to thank all the staff at Lucerne House for being very caring and ensuring we run a happy and caring home.

“Without all the hard work this rating could not have been achieved.”

