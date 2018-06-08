Care home praised for improving its services

A care home for adults with learning disabilities has been rated ‘good’ in all aspects following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Frinton House on Buckhurst Road was inspected on two occasions in February 2018 and was found to be ‘good’ in five assessed categories – caring, effective, safe, responsive and well-led.

The report, published on June 1, showed a marked improvement from the home’s previous two inspections, in which it had been rated as ‘requires improvement’.

The report stated: “There was excellent leadership in the home and the registered manager had an open door policy which staff valued.

“Staff were fully involved and committed to achieving the home’s and organisation’s values and vision.

“The organisation had extensive systems to monitor and review the quality of the care provided.”

It continued: “Staff had worked together to support one person who had complex health needs and an innovative and imaginative solution had been found that ensured the person received the treatment and supported needed to make an excellent recovery.

“There were excellent links with specialists to ensure guidance and support was obtained to meet people’s complex needs.

“Feedback from professionals who supported people and from relatives was unanimously positive.

“People were treated with utmost dignity and respect by kind and caring staff. Staff had an extremely good understanding of the care and support needs of people and had developed positive relationships with people. Relative’s had complete confidence in the staff and told us they were always made to feel welcome.

“Staff worked hard to ensure people’s dreams and aspirations were met.

“One person had been supported to have a meal out in a hotel as they had not previously done this.”

The full report can be found at http://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-132648050.