Care home rated ‘good’ in all areas by the health watchdog

A care home for people living with brain injuries that provides rehabilitation services has been rated ‘good’ in all areas after an inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Priory Healthcare on Egerton Road, was assessed in April and was rated in five main categories: effectiveness, responsiveness, safety, care and leadership.

The report, which was published on June 23, said the neuro-rehabilitation centre “provided person-centred care that placed people at the heart of the service provided.”

Mandy Heddle, registered manager, said: “It’s all thanks to the most brilliant team work.”

The report stated: “People told us that they liked the staff that supported them, they felt listened to and felt safe and settled where they lived. There were enough staff to safely support people to learn independent living skills and to help them to lead the life they wished.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff support them in the least restrictive way possible; the policies and systems in the service support this practice.

“Medicines were managed well so that people receive them safely. Staff understood the systems in place for managing safeguarding matters and behaviours that can be challenging to others.”

It continued: “The premises were well maintained. People and staff worked together to ensure the service was clean and tidy. People were supported to develop a full and active lifestyle that included opportunities for skills development but also encouragement to pursue interests and hobbies and make use of community activities that enabled them to socialise and integrate into the community they lived in.

“People felt able to raise concerns if they had them and found staff approachable.

“Staff felt valued and listened to. The registered manager was a visible presence and knew people well.”

To see the full report, go to https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-127047914.

Words by Jess Reid