Centre invests in new equipment

Bexhill Leisure Centre has just undergone a £250,000 refurbishment to improve facilities for local residents.

The centre, operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Rother District Council, was formally opened by Dr Anthony Leonard, executive director of Business Operations at Rother District Council, and Scott Lavocah, contracts manager for the council’s Community and Economy Department.

The gym has had a complete refurbishment with all-new cardiovascular and resistance kit from manufacturers Technogym, meaning that the variety of equipment on offer is now vastly increased.

Highlights include the Technogym Excite Climb, and the Octane Airdyne Bike, which delivers an effective total body workout as the user both pedals and pumps the handles against a fan to produce power more efficiently – the bottom line being that you burn more calories on this bike than other gym floor versions.

In addition, the centre’s indoor cycle studio – the only dedicated indoor cycle studio in Bexhill – has also seen some investment with 20 brand new, state-of-the art IC6 Life Fitness bikes now available, along with the latest ‘Coach by Colour’ technology enabling users to work at a tailored, individual level while doing a class and not simply at the same level as everyone else.

This is a huge benefit as it means an indoor cycle workout is fully measurable with tangible statistics.

Paul Norris, Freedom Leisure Centre manager, said: “Freedom Leisure is a not-for-profit leisure operator, and this is a great example of how surplus funds are reinvested back into the facilities it operates to support local authority partners in supporting active communities.

“We are grateful that Dr Leonard and Scott Lavocah could join the centre team, Freedom Leisure operations director Matt Hunt and our very own mascot, Jim Trainer, on Tuesday to formally launch the new facilities and even have a try of some of the new kit.”

Cllr Ian Jenkins, Rother District Council cabinet member for young people, sport and leisure, said: “The newly-refurbished gym allows users to stay fit using the most modern, up-to-date equipment.

“This is a fantastic addition to the facilities on offer at the leisure centre and I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t visited yet to go along and give it a try.”

Local residents are invited to take a look around the new facilities, while members wishing to use ‘Coach by Colour’ can take a free fitness test, allowing them to track their regime.

For more details visit www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/bexhillcentre or call the centre on 01424 731171.