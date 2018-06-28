MRI Scanner Appeal hits its target at Jo Brand gig

The Friends of the Conquest Hospital’s campaign to raise £1 million for a new, state-of-the-art MRI Scanner Appeal has reached its final goal.

The fundraising bid, which launched in March 2017, saw its target hit at a special concert hosted by Jo Brand, at the De La Warr Pavilion on Tuesday (June 26), in aid of the hospital appeal.

Jo Brand's gig in aid of the Conquest Hospital's MRI Scanner Appeal. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-180627-130042001

The local comedienne was presented with a bouquet of flowers by David Clayton-Smith, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust chairman, to say thank you for helping the appeal cross the finish line.

He said: “I am delighted to announce that the Conquest Hospital MRI Appeal has reached its £1 million target.

“This tremendous achievement would not have been possible without the passion and determination of the Appeal Board and the many individuals, companies and their teams who have so generously supported the appeal.”

Sir Douglas Flint, chairman of the appeal, added: “It has been a truly impressive effort by the local community to raise this money within 15 months.

Jo Brand's gig in aid of the Conquest Hospital's MRI Scanner Appeal. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-180627-130054001

“My thanks and gratitude go to all those who have contributed with their donations, however great or small, as well as those who have given their time to support the appeal.

“Local residents will soon be able to benefit from the many advantages that a modern, state-of-the-art MRI Scanner will bring. It will be better, faster, quieter, and more effective in the early detection of a wide range of medical conditions including prolapsed discs, fractures and prostate cancer.

“A special thank you goes to the Friends of both the Conquest and Bexhill Hospitals who have been pivotal in helping us achieve our very important goal.”

Dr Lesley Apthorp, Consultant Radiologist at the Conquest, said: “This new MRI scanner, once installed and operational, will replace our existing MRI Scanner which is now outdated and unsuitable for many of our patients. Those to benefit include babies, and people requiring cardiac, prostate and small bowel scans or who suffer from claustrophobia. Technology has moved on enormously since the existing scanner was purchased in 2004. Today’s improved imaging quality now enables much more effective diagnosis, analysis and subsequent treatment of strokes and many types of cancer.”

Jo Brand. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-180627-130018001

The new MRI scanner will be installed in a new building to be built on the western side of the Conquest Hospital.