National award for care service

A Battle-based home care provider has won an award for being one of the top 20 home care groups in the UK.

Radfield Home Care, which has a branch covering Hastings and Rother, received the award from the leading home care reviews site www.homecare.co.uk.

The award was based on the home care group’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Home care providers, which treat people with dignity and respect and offer personalised care, are vital in today’s society where people are living longer with more complex conditions.

“Radfield Home Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care group.

“We feel it is a real achievement to be recognised for being one of the top 20 home care groups in the UK. Looking for the right home care provider can be extremely difficult. We hope our awards will help to make people’s search that little bit easier.”

Samuel Holmes, owner and director of Radfield Home Care, added: “We are all delighted to receive this award and feel immensely proud. Through initiatives such as our ‘Caring for our Carers’ pledge, our home care assistants, supervisors and care managers are all well supported and work in a rewarding environment.

“In turn, this helps them develop their skills and understanding of both clients and the ever-changing healthcare sector.”

Tracey Pickton, registered care manager for Radfield, said: “We are all passionate about what we do, as we have a wonderful team of carers who look after the loveliest of clients. Being recognised for the work we do is even more fantastic and we are all delighted and feel very proud to have been awarded this prestigious accolade.”