Samaritans on the lookout for more volunteers

Do you have what it takes to be a Samaritans volunteer?

Hastings and Rother Samaritans is looking for members of the community to sign up to support people who might not have anywhere else to turn.

If you have just a few spare hours a week, the branch would like to hear from you.

Based in St Andrews Square in Hastings, the branch currently has 64 volunteers, but is always looking to recruit more people to ensure it can continue to offer the service to the local community.

Samaritans offers round-the-clock emotional support for anyone feeling down, depressed, anxious or unhappy.

The confidential service is offered by phone, email, text, letter and face-to-face.

Some volunteers also take part in outreach work, including working with the Woodlands Centre in St Leonards.

Branch director Peter said: “There are a wide range of roles available to suit people with different skills - from taking calls to our helpline, to providing administrative and IT support or organising fundraising activities for the branch.

“By working together to support people struggling to cope, our branch is a rewarding place to spend your time.”

The branch is to hold two information sessions where potential volunteers can find out more about what the role entails.

The sessions will take place at 26 St Andrew’s Square at 7pm on Tuesday January 30 and 10am on Saturday February 3.

For more information, call 01424 436666.