Special afternoon tea to highlight children’s hospice’s work in East Sussex

A councillor and former county council chairman held a special afternoon tea for Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice to raise awareness of the care it offers in East Sussex.

Supported by Ashburnham Place, near Battle, the lunch, organised by Cllr Michael Ensor, included guests such as the High Sheriff of East Sussex Major General John Moore-Bick and his wife Anne, deputy mayor of Bexhill Ian Hollidge, mayor of Battle David Furness, and Chestnut Tree House patrons Barry and Jacquie Hinves.

They heard from Chestnut Tree’s chairman of trustees Patricia Woolgar and community nurse Kirstie Gaston.

Cllr Ensor said: “I am lucky enough to be blessed with six healthy grandchildren, but I can’t help but think it could very easily have been very different. Knowing that Chestnut Tree House is there to help families go through the unimaginable is a great comfort and so I am keen to spread the word about this important charity.”

Chestnut Tree House currently cares for around 60 children in East Sussex.

It costs more than £3.9m every year to run all of Chestnut Tree’s care services.

The charity receives less than six per cent of its funding from central government so it relies heavily on the generosity of the community, through volunteering, taking part in the hospice’s lottery, donating to their charity shops, leaving gifts in wills, taking part in their events or fundraising.

Patricia said: “It was fantastic to meet so many people and talk to them about a cause we are passionate about. We would like to thank Michael Ensor for hosting the tea, and thank everyone who attended. We would like to say a special thanks to Ashburnham Place for their kind and generous support of the event.”

Visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk.

