Specialist eye surgeon retires after 27 years of serving Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne communities

Ophthalmology consultant Peter Gregory has retired after almost 27 years of service to the local community as a specialist eye surgeon.

Peter joined East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in October 1992, as his first consultant appointment, having previously trained at Cambridge and Barts Hospital. His particular interest is in paediatric ophthalmology and strabismus, a condition where the eyes do not properly align with each other.

Fiona Crotty, head orthoptist, said: “Peter is a well-respected doctor and highly thought of by all. He will be very much missed by his colleagues has he enjoys his well-earned retirement.

“Under his wing, the eye service for children has continued to develop and expand to the fully integrated cross-site service covering Conquest, Bexhill and Eastbourne Hospitals it is today.

“Peter has been a tremendous support to the Orthoptic service, recognising the benefit of ‘one-stop’ paediatric clinics, where children can see the Orthoptist, Optometrist and consultant all in one visit, benefiting patients with a diagnoses and appropriate treatment starting straight away.”

Peter said: “Having had a tremendous career here I will miss working with such a great team.”

Peter has also worked as a Royal College examiner for 20 years and has been a keen participant in many of the Hospital’s Christmas shows. Peter will be replaced by Consultant Ophthalmologist Vicky Dave who has recently joined the Ophthalmology team.

