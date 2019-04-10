Sussex patients warned about missing repeat prescriptions over Easter Bank Holidays

Residents who regularly take prescription medications are urged to order repeat prescriptions in advance of GP practices and pharmacies reducing hours over the Easter Bank Holidays.

Running out of daily medication can have serious consequences for patients, especially those who rely on them to control heart and breathing problems.

Make sure you order repeat prescriptions in time

The local NHS is calling on anyone who regularly orders a repeat prescription to order it at least a week before their medication is due to run out.

It can take 48 hours to process a repeat prescription under normal circumstances and even longer during extremely busy periods such as the Easter Bank Holidays.

Dr David Supple, Clinical Chair of the CCG, said: “With the excitement of the Bank Holidays, it’s often easy for anyone to overlook ordering repeat prescriptions.

“This is why we are advising anyone who regularly orders a repeat prescription to order it at least a week before their medication is due to run out, and then take it to their pharmacy as soon as they have it.”

Patients may be able to order or cancel repeat prescriptions online if their practice offers a GP online service, and can check with their GP practice to find out how.

