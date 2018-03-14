Hear ye, hear ye, young folk invited to apply for the May Queen’s Court

Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society extends an invitation to local youngsters to apply to be this year’s May Queen, or a member of the May Queen’s Court.

Bexhill Old Town’s thirteenth May Day Fair will take place at Barrack Hall Park this May Bank holiday Monday (May 7).

Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society’s office and events manager, Ann Corbin says the roles they are looking to fill extend beyond the May Day celebrations. “Being crowned the May Queen is a fabulous opportunity to be involved in Bexhill events throughout the year, and to be part of the May Day tradition,” she said.

“The May Queen and her court play a key role in the life of the Old Town, supporting the carnival on July 28, and also helping Father Christmas and his reindeer when they visit Bexhill on December 9 and 10.

“The May Court is made up of two princesses and a chimney sweep, so there are places for four children altogether.”

Bexhill Old Town Preservation Society is now inviting children aged 7-11 years to apply to be this year’s May Queen, or a member of the May Queen’s Court.

Ann added: “The ceremony with the crowning of the May Queen is one of the highlights of May Day. This year, the judging will take place prior to the event. If your child would like to enter, please come along to Manor Barn, Bexhill Old Town on Friday, April 20, at 4pm. Children must be aged 7-11 years, and still in primary school in December.

“The selection process mainly involves meeting the Mayor and the judges and an informal chat so they can get to know the candidate’s personality. Parents and carers will be pleased to know that no special outfit is required!

“The Society say a big thank you to outgoing May Queen Honey Halford, princesses Ellen King, Menekse Ayhan and chimney sweep Miles Davies, for their contributions this year.”

The Society is also looking for helpers for their events committee. For further information, to apply to be this year’s May Queen, or a member of the May Queen’s Court, email admin@botps.org.uk, call 01424 732642, visit: www.bexhilloldtown.org