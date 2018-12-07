Help us spread festive cheer to the homeless

The Hastings Observer series is today launching its Christmas appeal in a bid to help spread some festive cheer this year.

For 2018, the Observer is appealing to the communities of Hastings and St Leonards to donate gifts that will be distributed to people who are marginalised by society, either through mental health issues, addiction or homelessness.

Maria Hudd, the Observer’s chief reporter, said: “Earlier this year, the Observer launched its Hope for the Homeless campaign, with a view to raising awareness of the many charities and organisations in the area who are helping those in need.

“Therefore, when it came to choosing a cause for our annual Christmas appeal, it made perfect sense to choose one that will benefit those who are homeless or insecurely housed.

“A few weeks ago, I visited the Seaview Project to learn more about the valuable work they do in supporting rough sleepers and vulnerable people in our communities.

“The work they do, both at the open access wellbeing centre and through the Housing Support and Outreach Service, is incredibly important in the fight against homelessness and so, I thought it would be a good idea to support the charity with our Christmas appeal for 2018.”

Seaview will host a free Christmas meal for its service users later this month, during which there will be a fun and free raffle. The charity would like to give out as many gifts as possible to its service users, so no one is left without.

That’s where we come in. We are appealing to the public to donate small items that can be given out as raffle prizes to those in need.

Seaview is particularly looking for items such as toiletries, especially for men; chocolates and any simple gifts that will spread a little festive cheer this Christmas.

Donations can be delivered to the Hastings Observer office FAO Maria Hudd, Creative Media Centre, 45 Robertson Street, Hastings, TN34 1HL. The office is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively, donations can be taken directly to Seaview’s wellbeing centre, on Southwater Road, from 10am to 4pm Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 10am to 2pm on Wednesday and from 8.30am to 2.30pm on Thursday.

Donations need to be received by Tuesday, December 18 at 4pm.

