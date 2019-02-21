Here is something to get you in the mood for Hastings Pirate Day

Hastings Pirate Day returns in July with a huge event to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

And while that is some way off we couldn’t resist sharing our favourite pirate meme which is circulating social media.

Hastings has earned the name ‘Pirate Capital of the World’ after smashing the world record for the most pirates in one place.

Pirate Day takes place on July 14 this year. Organiser Roger Crouch said: “I firmly believe in Hastings Pirate Day and wholeheartedly thank those who supported the event financially.

“As long as I am involved, it will be a spectacle for all ages. If you are six months old in a buggy with a striped t-shirt and a drawn on moustache, or a full-blown adult buccaneer - you are a pirate. “We are producing a colourful brochure to commemorate ten years of Pirate Day.

“All profits will go to keeping Pirate Day a true family event.”

Local man Alan Griffiths has been involved in every Pirate Day since the vent first started in Hastings, said: “The year of the still unbeaten world record was amazing. Buses full of pirates. Postman pirates; police motorcycles with pirate flags.

“Hastings Pirate Day has always been fun, been inclusive, been fit for family entertainment and been of benefit to the town in general.

“One man has been behind the continuing success of the event. One man has put his hand in his own pocket to ensure the event takes place. One man has not personally profited from the event. So a big thank you to Roger Crouch for seeing the event happen and for unselfishly making it happen for the majority of its ten year history. Let’s make it the best ever.”

