Here's a gallery of some great photographs we've received this week
Readers have been busy sending their photographs in. Here's a selection - which is your favourite?
You can send your pictures to us at hastings.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, bexhill.observer@jpimedia.co.uk, or rye.battle@jpimedia.co.uk
Please ensure ensure photographs are landscape orientation, clear, in focus, a minimum of 750KB in size, and that you have permission for them to be published by us.
1. Mackerel over the sea
Mackerel sky at Marina
Jacqueline Doyle
2. Hastings Lifeboat
Hastings Lifeboat battling the stormy seas on Saturday afternoon after being called out to a Kayaker.
Brian Bailey
3. Busy sky
Whydown on Sunday afternoon.
Sharon GlamMa
4. Sunrise over Bexhill
Bexhill sunrise
Christina Martin
