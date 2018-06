Bexhill’s De La Warr pavilion was the back-drop to some breath-taking cycle stunts on Sunday when the town played its part in the 1066 Cycling Festival.

As well as the stunt displays, there were bike related family events and a cycle obstacle course for children.

1066 Cycling Festival in Bexhill. Photo by Derek Canty. SUS-181106-130421001

The day-long event took place in glorious sunshine.

Pictures by Derek Canty.