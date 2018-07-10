High value watches and other items stolen from Bexhill house

Police are appealing for witnesses after watches, a handbag and bank cards were stolen from a house in Bexhill.

The house in Colebrook Road was believed to have been broken into between 10.30pm on Wednesday, June 27 and 6.30am on Thursday, June 28.

A rose gold Rolex watch, black Armani watch with gold hands, a black leather handbag, money and bank cards were taken from the house.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area or captured anything on CCTV call 101 quoting reference 178 of 28/06.