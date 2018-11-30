HM Courts Service: Results list for November 13 to 19, 2018

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for November 13 - November 19.

November 13:

Becky Deniro, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to entering Dynamic Hair Salon, at Grove Road, Eastbourne, on July 19, with intent to steal. She also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing razors worth £95 from Tesco at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on September 22 and to using threatening behaviour on the same date. She indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a shaver worth £70 from Tesco at Lottbridge Drove on September 12 and to stealing items worth £85, from Kids Stuff at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, on September 15. She admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court on June 7 for being in possession of Class A drugs, with intent to supply and being in possession of a knife. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Jamie Newton, 31, of Springfield Close, West Ham, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus car at Battle on July 29 while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by Lewes Crown Court on May 5 for dangerous driving, using threatening behaviour, damaging property and obstructing a police officer. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on December 11 and released on unconditional bail.

November 14:

Gary Bye, 49, of Sycamore Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to causing £120 damage to a gaming keyboard. The offence took place at Hailsham on October 23. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Ashlie Nock, 22, of Victoria Road, Herstmonceux, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order imposed by Hastings Magistrates’ Court, by sending a text and attending a home address. The offences took place on June 23 and September 10. He was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 140 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to poor response to previous court orders. They also issued a restraining order.

November 16:

Marcia McPherson, 57, of Ashington Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of harassing another woman by attending her home address, shouting, threatening and causing her to feel harassed and distressed. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 7. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order prohibiting her from contacting the victim. She was ordered to pay £600 in prosecution costs.

Charlie Osborne, 22, of Cedar Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 6. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £750 in prosecution costs. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

November 19:

Stefan Spall, 39, of no fixed address, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Dursley Road, Eastbourne, on August 5. He was also found guilty of being in possession of a knife with a 12cm blade, in a public place, at Wish Road, Eastbourne, on the same date. The verdicts were proved in his absence. He pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on November 13. Sentencing was adjourned until December 14 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was remanded in custody.