Huge fire in Kent sending ‘large amount of smoke’ towards East Sussex

A huge fire in Kent is sending smoke across the East Sussex coast this evening (Tuesday, July 23).

An area of undergrowth reported to be the size of three to four football pitches is currently alight on the Lydd Ranges near Galloways Road and Jury’s Gap Road.

Fire on Lydd Ranges. Photo by Sueann Barnsey. SUS-190723-191631001

Ten fire crews, including one from Rye, are tackling the blaze, which was reported to Kent Fire and Rescue Service at 4.54pm.

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the smoke cloud was travelling east towards Camber, but heading out to sea. Residents in Hastings and Eastbourne have all reported seeing and smelling smoke in the area.

The spokesman said: “Over 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze involving a large amount of undergrowth on the Lydd Ranges.

“Ten fire engines, including one from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, a command support unit, fire fogging unit and bulk water carrier are at the scene.

Fire on Lydd Ranges. Photo by Sueann Barnsey. SUS-190723-191610001

“Crews are working exceptionally hard, in arduous conditions and sweltering temperatures to bring the fire under control and protect an on-site storage facility.”

Fire on Lydd Ranges. Photo by Sueann Barnsey SUS-190723-191621001