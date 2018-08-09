Huge shoals of mackerel spotted in sea in Hastings and Bexhill

Massive shoals of mackerel have been spotted in the sea off Hastings and Bexhill.

The huge numbers of fish have appeared in the sea in front of beach-goers enjoying the warm weather, as captured in the video here by Krisztián Kelemen.

The mackerel off the beach in Bexhill. Photo by Stevie Gallacher SUS-180908-115445001

Lynda Ridley, who witnessed the spectacle on Hastings seafront on Sunday afternoon (August 5), said: “It does happen, particularly in warm weather, but you never know exactly when.

“There were patches where the sea was boiling with them.

“The fish were right up on the surface and a number of people with fishing rods were taking advantage.

“They were pulling in six or seven mackerel with every cast.”

Allan Stanford, from Bexhill Sea Angling Club, said: “The mackerel have been quiet in this area in the last few years.

“But this is the best shoal of mackerel we have had in the last 10 years.

“It’s a possibility that the warmer weather we have had has attracted them but we have had warm weather in the past few years and they have not shown up at all.

“We hope the mackerel will continue coming back now.

“There were lots of whitebait in front of them on Sunday and it was lovely to see a bit of life in the sea.”