Hundreds flock to Crowhurst Summer Fayre for some good old fashioned fun!

When it comes to a good old fashioned traditional village fayre Crowhurst knows how to deliver, attracting hundreds of people of all ages to the fun-filled annual event on Saturday, August 11.

The fun began on Friday evening for all those who danced the night away with The Rockitmen band.

Crowhurst Village Fayre 2018 SUS-180822-091030001

On the day of the Summer Fayre the proceedings commenced with the arrival of the Section Five Drummers and broadcast announcements by Hastings Town Crier, Jon Bartholomew.

The fayre was officially opened by longstanding Crowhurst resident, Mike Stewart.

The event included the Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society’s Annual Summer Show. Local residents, children and adults, displayed their talents with a plethora of stunning blooms, vegetables, cookery, creative handicrafts and an observation beehive in the marquee.

Vintage vocal trio, The Victory Sisters entertained with songs from the 1940’s and encouraged audience participation. Jimmy the Juggling Jester fascinated children and adults alike and taught circus skills.

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society Summer Show 2018 SUS-180822-091054001

Other entertainment included Have-a-go Archery, a Coconut Shy, Hobby Horse Show Jumping and Carousel.

For petrolheads there was a display of classic cars and motor bikes. Sited nearby was another reminder of a bygone era, two stunning gypsy caravans, complete with accompanying duck and ducklings,

A vintage Ferguson tractor and a local police patrol car compete with an officer of the law gave young and old a peek at life in the field of both professions.

An array of stalls around the ground sold a variety of items. A raffle and tombola proved popular with visitors as did the barbecue, bar, food tent, tea and cakes in the pavilion and ice cream sellar.

Crowhurst Village Fayre 2018 SUS-180822-091006001

Tim Knaggs of the Crowhurst Village Fayre Committee says it was a very special day in more ways than one. “An important part of the Fayre was a special display to commemorate the anniversary of the end of the First Worlds War,” he said.

“This paid tribute to Crowhurst residents who lost their lives in both World Wars.

“The fayre was very well attended and enjoyed by all. It was a great success and we are very pleased.”

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society Summer Show 2018 SUS-180822-091105001

Crowhurst Village Fayre 2018 SUS-180822-091018001

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society Summer Show 2018 SUS-180822-091116001

Crowhurst Village Fayre 2018 SUS-180822-091042001

Crowhurst Village Fayre 2018 SUS-180822-090920001