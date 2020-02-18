Hurricane flypast before Battle of Britain pilot is remembered

Friends and family of the last surviving Battle of Britain ‘ace’ pilot, Paul Farnes, were joined by air service personnel at the war veteran’s funeral yesterday afternoon (Monday, February 17).

Wing commander Paul Farnes was one of 3,000 airmen, known as The Few, who fought during the Second World War. Before his death, he was the last surviving ‘ace’ — a fighter pilot credited with shooting down five or more enemy aircraft.

ks20063-9 Farnes Funeral phot kate'The coffin is carried from Boxgrove church.ks20063-9 SUS-200217-203854008

Wing Cdr Farnes, who had lived in Worthing and Tangmere, died at a care home in Hampshire on Tuesday, January 28, at the age of 101.

Mourners came together for a 2.30pm service at Priory Church of St Mary and St Blaise in Boxgrove. Among those attending were representatives for HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall; The Duchess of Gloucester; Prince Michael of Kent GCVO and The Chief of the Air Staff.

Ahead of the service, the Hurricane 501 V7497 was flown above the church by Paul Bonhomme.

Paying tribute, group captain Patrick Tootal OBE DL RAF, who represented the Patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust, said: “It is always a sad task as secretary of the fighter association and the memorial trust to pay tribute at the passing of one of The Few.

ks20063-1 Farnes Funeral phot kate'The Fly Past.ks20063-1 SUS-200217-204011008

“In recent years Paul was much in demand to do interviews and signings, so we were often in contact. He regularly attended the annual Battle of Britain Westminster Abbey Service and the Memorial Trust’s Annual Memorial Day. He was with us last July.

“Paul’s war service is well documented and he received several fulsome obituaries. It is easy to overlook that he served for 22 years in the RAF which is a full career.”

Mr Tootal said Paul was interviewed along with some of his colleagues in 2011 as the memorial trust was putting together ‘the Scramble Experience’ for the trust’s building The Wing.

He added: “Today as visitors leave the Scramble Experience Paul appears on screen with others recounting their Battle of Britain experiences. He recalls the pilot who arrived in the mess car park in his car and luggage at the height of the battle and was, immediately ordered to fly and never returned.

ks20063-5 Farnes Funeral phot kate'The coffin is carried into the church.ks20063-5 SUS-200217-210845008

“During the interview, not yet shown in the Wing, Paul was also asked about fear. His answer: ‘It certainly never occurred to me. You just got on with it’.”

Wing Cdr Farnes had amassed 100 hours on Hurricanes before he flew in the Battle of France, according to Mr Tootal, who said the veteran ‘never wanted to recount his experiences’ during the Battle of Britain.

He added: “Paul was a great champion of the Hurricane’s role in the Battle of Britain which has been somewhat understated in many accounts of the Battle.

“He said the Spitfire grabbed all the glory while the Hurricane did all the work. He was immensely proud of the award of the Distinguished Flying Medal, the DFM, just after the Battle.

“In a few minutes one cannot cover 22 years of dedicated service to the Royal Air Force and the Fighter Association thereafter. What is Paul’s legacy? From humble beginnings he fought with distinction in three major campaigns, the Battles of France and Britain, where he became an ace in both, and briefly during the siege of Malta.

“He rose to high rank in the Royal Air Force mostly in command appointments.”

Mr Tootal said Wing Cdr Farnes, ‘like most of his colleagues’, was surprised by the celebrity status that The Few achieved in later years and had said ‘we don’t want to be feted but just remembered’.

“He was most surprised to be applauded by the congregation when he left Westminster Abbey following the Prince of Wales at the end of a Battle of Britain service,” Mr Tootal said.

“He asked me why they did that. I said it’s because you are a national treasure. He gave me a very wicked look.

“All who knew Paul were enthralled by his humility and generosity.

“With his passing, our nation is fast approaching the end of an era where just under 3,000 men held the fate of their country and, perhaps the world, literally in their hands.”

The Last Post was played at the funeral service, which also included readings from Mr Farnes’ family and a selection of hymns and poems. The coffin of Wing Cdr Farnes was draped in a Union Jack flag.