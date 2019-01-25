If you love someone to death this could be the perfect way to spend Valentines Day in Hastings

The True Crime Museum Hastings is hosting mysterious Date Night Tours for those looking for something extraordinary to do with loved ones this Valentines Day.

Featuring notorious criminals who love and kill, or just love to kill, the evening promises a dark and thrilling date, in an eerie, yet romantic cave setting.

Book tickets online for 6pm or 7pm tours running Thursday 14th – Saturday 16th February, including a free glass of bubbles and some astonishing ‘Killer Couple Trivia’.

Curator, Joel Griggs said: “The location of the Museum at White Rock caves as well as the fascinating artefacts and exhibits makes for a spine chilling experience for those who are after that ‘special something’ ”

“Date Night at the Museum is a one of a kind gift for that special person, whether a true crime enthusiast or just a spirited couple who are daring to be different!”

Event tickets are required in advance and cost £20 per couple

To book email info@truecrimemuseum.co.uk or visit www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/events/date-night.

